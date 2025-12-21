Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors

Lebanon Economy
21-12-2025 | 09:22
High views
LBCI
Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors
0min
Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors

Sources at the Association of Banks in Lebanon said the option of a strike remains on the table if the state insists on issuing what they described as an "unfair law targeting depositors."

However, the sources stressed that Monday will be a normal working day and that banks will not go on strike during the holiday period.

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order
LBCI Previous

