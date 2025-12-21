News
Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors
Lebanon Economy
21-12-2025 | 09:22
Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors
Sources at the Association of Banks in Lebanon said the option of a strike remains on the table if the state insists on issuing what they described as an "unfair law targeting depositors."
However, the sources stressed that Monday will be a normal working day and that banks will not go on strike during the holiday period.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Banks Association
Lebanon
Option
Unfair
Law
Depositors
PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order
