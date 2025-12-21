Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon

21-12-2025 | 13:05
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon
3min
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli army has designated what it calls the "Black Line" as a buffer zone it is imposing in South Lebanon, an area Israel is seeking to keep under its control under the pretext of preventing hostile elements from approaching the border.

According to plans outlined by the Israeli army and backed by security and military leaders, the zone is intended to provide Israel with additional defensive depth inside Lebanese territory. 

The 7106th reserve battalion currently patrols the area along with other military units. Israeli military operations initially focused on areas up to one kilometer from the border before expanding deeper into Lebanese territory, the plans show.

Beyond military planning, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich went further, saying a strike on Lebanon was inevitable ahead of the next parliamentary elections, remarks that added to already heightened tensions.

Iran has also moved to the forefront of regional concerns following reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to seek a green light from former U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting next week to launch a strike against Tehran. 

According to the reports, Netanyahu plans to present an intelligence assessment claiming Iran is accelerating its nuclear efforts and expanding its missile program to enable the production of up to 3,000 missiles per month, while continuing to finance its regional allies.

At the same time, Tel Aviv is said to fear Washington may reject any Israeli plan to strike Iran. Israel also anticipates U.S. opposition to its demand to expand what it calls a "safe zone" in Syria, which it wants to stretch from Damascus to areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in southern Syria.

Israel has cited recent U.S. strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria as justification for what it describes as an escalating threat on that front. Israeli officials argue that this risk prevents any withdrawal from occupied areas until full security guarantees are secured.

