Lebanese Foreign Ministry files UN complaint over Israeli violations of sovereignty

Lebanon has filed a new complaint with the U.N. Security Council, accusing Israel of repeated violations of its sovereignty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.



The complaint covers Israeli attacks on Lebanon from Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, according to a statement from the ministry.



It is part of a series of periodic complaints Lebanon submits through its permanent mission to the U.N. in New York. The goal is to document Israeli aggression and press the international community, including the Security Council, to take action.



Lebanon condemned Israel’s continued violations of its air, land, and sea sovereignty, as well as its targeting of Lebanese army positions, relief organizations, and civilians uninvolved in the fighting, the statement said.



The ministry highlighted incidents of indiscriminate shelling in towns such as Aitou, Al-Nuwayre, and Ras al-Nabaa, which it said resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties.



It also pointed to Israeli strikes on water stations, the Masnaa border crossing, and air raids near Baalbek’s UNESCO-listed citadel and Nabatieh’s historic market.



The ministry further condemned Israel’s use of airstrikes to carry out systematic assassinations in densely populated areas, with no regard for civilian lives.



Lebanon argued that Israel, through military force, is attempting to impose its security vision in the region, violating the sovereignty and safety of neighboring countries.



Lebanon urged the Security Council to condemn Israel’s ongoing military actions and ground incursions into its territory. It reiterated its demand that Israel fully comply with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and Israel’s withdrawal from all Lebanese territory.