Mohamad El-Hout, Chairman of the board of directors of Middle East Airlines (MEA), said Lebanon has entered a new phase following the ceasefire and the election of President Joseph Aoun, along with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



Speaking about infrastructure, El-Hout noted that the Public Works Minister is now up to speed on the ministry’s priorities. “He stressed the need to upgrade the airport’s VIP lounge, and we’ve shared the renovation plans with him,” El-Hout said.



“He also brought up lighting the road to the airport and shared the names of the people we should coordinate with to get the work done,” he added.



El-Hout also praised the Interior Minister for his efforts to organize advertising along the airport road, bridges, and tunnels, emphasizing that billboards should feature only commercial ads—not political ones.