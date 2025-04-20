News
King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service
World News
20-04-2025 | 08:33
King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla briefly greeted onlookers after an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, an important fixture in the calendar of the monarch, who is supreme governor of the Church of England.
Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a pale blue hat and dress, were joined by the Princes Andrew and Edward, Anne, the Princess Royal, and other family members at the 15th Century chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Reuters
World News
King Charles
Queen Camilla
Crowd
Easter
Service
Next
Hope in Rome: US and Iran move closer through indirect talks
Peace impossible without freedom of religion, thought: Pope
Previous
