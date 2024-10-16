Walid Joumblatt emphasizes need to cease fire, advocates for adherence to Taif Agreement to ensure sovereignty

The former Progressive Socialist Party leader, Walid Joumblatt, confirmed from Ain al-Tineh that "the priority is to establish a ceasefire, implement Resolution 1701, and deploy the Lebanese army."



He urged "the major countries during the Paris conference, specifically France, to assist the army in carrying out its assigned mission in an enhanced manner."



He pointed out that "there is no safe area from Israeli attacks," considering that "a ceasefire [...] is the solution."



In a later meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Joumblatt stated: "The Taif Agreement clearly outlines the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territory. I hope we can return to it and adhere to its principles, as it confirms the implementation of the armistice agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel in 1949."



He emphasized: "It is important to return to the Taif Agreement and move away from some details that create internal disputes we are better off without."