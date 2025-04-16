News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
16-04-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in Doha, where the Lebanese national anthem echoed through the Qatari Emir's palace as the two leaders discussed key issues.
The meeting, attended by delegations from both countries, concluded with a closed-door session that focused on two main issues: U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and Qatar's support for Lebanon, particularly for the Lebanese Army.
Doha pledged to renew its support through a $60 million grant to help pay soldiers' salaries, in addition to providing 162 military vehicles to bolster the army’s ability to maintain stability and secure the country's borders.
President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing Resolution 1701 and ensuring that weapons are controlled by the state.
However, he held Israel responsible for hindering this process due to its repeated attacks. Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese Army continues to confiscate illegal weapons and fully carries out its duties across Lebanon, adhering to a clear policy of maintaining control over arms within legitimate forces.
The Lebanese side underscored the importance of Arab diplomatic support for Lebanon, with particular emphasis on Qatar’s role in urging the international community to press Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.
Both President Aoun and Emir Tamim agreed on the importance of preserving Lebanon’s civil peace and reaffirmed the need to implement the principles outlined in the president’s inauguration speech, specifically regarding the exclusive control of arms by the Lebanese state.
Regarding Qatar’s support for Lebanon, especially for the army, Emir Tamim emphasized the significance of President Aoun’s visit to Doha for strengthening bilateral relations.
He noted that with the election of President Aoun and the formation of a new government, there is an opportunity to enhance Qatari support for Lebanon, particularly in the areas of electricity and energy.
He also highlighted Qatar's ongoing logistical assistance to the Lebanese Army, including contributing to soldiers’ salaries and increasing the number of troops deployed south of the Litani River, which currently stands at around 3,200.
There is an expectation that this number will rise to between 10,000 and 15,000 in the future.
The meeting also touched on Lebanese-Syrian relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability along the shared border and fostering coordination between the two nations.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Visit
Qatar
Emir
Support
Cooperation
Next
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
President Aoun to ATFL: Israel’s actions complicate situation, Lebanon remains committed to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
President Aoun to ATFL: Israel’s actions complicate situation, Lebanon remains committed to Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:17
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
Lebanon News
14:17
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
2
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
3
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
4
Lebanon News
04:40
MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads
Lebanon News
04:40
MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads
5
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
03:55
Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
Lebanon News
03:55
Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road
7
Lebanon News
14:36
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
14:36
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
09:38
Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38
Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More