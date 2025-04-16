President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in Doha, where the Lebanese national anthem echoed through the Qatari Emir's palace as the two leaders discussed key issues.



The meeting, attended by delegations from both countries, concluded with a closed-door session that focused on two main issues: U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and Qatar's support for Lebanon, particularly for the Lebanese Army.



Doha pledged to renew its support through a $60 million grant to help pay soldiers' salaries, in addition to providing 162 military vehicles to bolster the army’s ability to maintain stability and secure the country's borders.



President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing Resolution 1701 and ensuring that weapons are controlled by the state.



However, he held Israel responsible for hindering this process due to its repeated attacks. Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese Army continues to confiscate illegal weapons and fully carries out its duties across Lebanon, adhering to a clear policy of maintaining control over arms within legitimate forces.



The Lebanese side underscored the importance of Arab diplomatic support for Lebanon, with particular emphasis on Qatar’s role in urging the international community to press Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.



Both President Aoun and Emir Tamim agreed on the importance of preserving Lebanon’s civil peace and reaffirmed the need to implement the principles outlined in the president’s inauguration speech, specifically regarding the exclusive control of arms by the Lebanese state.



Regarding Qatar’s support for Lebanon, especially for the army, Emir Tamim emphasized the significance of President Aoun’s visit to Doha for strengthening bilateral relations.



He noted that with the election of President Aoun and the formation of a new government, there is an opportunity to enhance Qatari support for Lebanon, particularly in the areas of electricity and energy.



He also highlighted Qatar's ongoing logistical assistance to the Lebanese Army, including contributing to soldiers’ salaries and increasing the number of troops deployed south of the Litani River, which currently stands at around 3,200.



There is an expectation that this number will rise to between 10,000 and 15,000 in the future.



The meeting also touched on Lebanese-Syrian relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability along the shared border and fostering coordination between the two nations.



