FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Lebanon News
04-04-2025 | 03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji stated that conditions for reconstruction and aid exist, but they are not political.
"Rather, they are national conditions, if we may say so, the most important of which is implementing international resolutions to ensure internal peace and stability in Lebanon," he said.
In an interview with the Lebanese General Security magazine, Rajji explained that "if internal peace and stability are not achieved, Arab and foreign investors, as well as donor countries, will not feel secure and will not provide any support or invest in Lebanon."
He added, "We have been informed by these countries that with the election of a president and the formation of a government, this new administration has a great opportunity. There is significant trust in President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. They believe that with competent and honest officials in place, aid and investments will not be wasted through corruption."
On another note, Rajji affirmed that "Lebanon has decided to review all agreements with Syria, whether to amend or cancel them, particularly the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council, which must be abolished. Everything that serves Lebanon's interests will remain, while anything unfair to Lebanon or imposed by force will be reconsidered."
He noted that "serious and legal discussions on these issues with Syria have not yet begun, as the Syrian state is newly formed and the Lebanese government is only two months old."
Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon and Israel's occupation of five border points, Rajji said: "We are dealing with a state that has strong military capabilities, which we do not have the means to confront militarily. That is why we are pursuing diplomatic efforts and asking our friends to pressure Israel to withdraw.''
He continued, ''However, there has been no response so far. What more can we do beyond political and diplomatic efforts?"
He emphasized that "the only solution is for the United States, which has interests with Israel, to exert pressure for a withdrawal, along with the international community. But everyone is asking us to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 first fully."
Rajji stated that "the Lebanese Army is deployed in the south and is doing an excellent job, but Israel and the United States believe this is not enough because the army operates south of the Litani River, while the international community is also talking about north of the Litani and about collecting illegal weapons, limiting them exclusively to the Lebanese state."
He pointed out that the official entities permitted to carry weapons are clearly defined in the ceasefire agreement: "the Army, Internal Security Forces, General Security, Customs, and even municipal police. They want us to implement this, but some in Lebanon are still not convinced. Until Lebanon complies with these demands, there will be no economic aid or reconstruction support."
Rajji said, "I do not know what the Israelis are thinking, but I know what we want. We want a full and unconditional Israeli withdrawal and a return to the 1949 Armistice Agreement. As for normalization, it is not on the table, and direct political negotiations are neither considered nor accepted on our part."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
Youssef Rajji
Lebanon
Aid
Reconstruction
