Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre, El Haouch area, to evacuate

The Israeli army has issued a new urgent warning to residents of the Tyre area, specifically those in the building identified on a map in El Haouch area and the nearby structures.



Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted the warning on X, stating: "You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, which the army will be targeting shortly."



He added: "For your safety and your families' safety, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding structures immediately and move at least 500 meters away."