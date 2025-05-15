Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump was due to end a brief trip to Qatar with a speech to U.S. troops on Thursday then fly to the United Arab Emirates, where leaders hope for U.S. help to make the wealthy Gulf nation a global leader in artificial intelligence.



The U.S. has a preliminary agreement with the UAE to allow it to import 500,000 of Nvidia's most advanced AI chips a year, starting this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.



The deal would boost the country's construction of data centers vital to developing artificial intelligence models. But the agreement has provoked national security concerns among sectors of the U.S. government, and the terms could change, sources said.





AFP