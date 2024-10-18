News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden says ceasefire possible in Lebanon, more challenging in Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says ceasefire possible in Lebanon, more challenging in Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Friday that there is a possibility of working toward a ceasefire in Lebanon, but the situation will be more difficult in Gaza.
During a visit to the German capital, Berlin, Biden told reporters that he is aware of how Israel is responding to the missile attacks launched by Iran and when those responses might occur, but he refrained from providing further details.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joe Biden
United States
Lebanon
Ceasefire
War
Israel
Gaza
Next
Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
0
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:59
Israeli officials say no intention to keep forces in Lebanon after military drill, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
15:59
Israeli officials say no intention to keep forces in Lebanon after military drill, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports
0
Lebanon News
15:31
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District
Lebanon News
15:31
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District
0
Lebanon News
15:13
Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain
Lebanon News
15:13
Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain
0
Lebanon News
15:06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons
Lebanon News
15:06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
0
Middle East News
15:50
Israeli army says intercepts 'aerial target' approaching from Syria
Middle East News
15:50
Israeli army says intercepts 'aerial target' approaching from Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
3
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
5
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
8
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More