The Coordinator of the Government Emergency Committee, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, issued Friday the 22nd emergency report regarding Israeli aggressions against Lebanon and the current situation.



The statement said, "Over the past 24 hours, 87 airstrikes have been recorded in various areas of Lebanon, primarily in the south and Nabatieh, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the aggression to 10,333."



The Ministry of Health has reported the casualties from the past 24 hours, with six killed and 69 injuries recorded, raising the total since the onset of the events to 2,418 killed and 11,336 injured.



The report detailed that "To date, 1,098 centers have been opened to receive displaced individuals, of which 902 centers have reached their maximum capacity. The displacement continues, with the total number of displaced individuals reaching 191,501 (44,646 families) in shelters."



The highest percentage of displaced individuals has been recorded in Mount Lebanon and Beirut; however, the estimated number of displaced is likely much higher.



Furthermore, the statement clarified that all security services work to maintain safety and assist displaced individuals by distributing found funds and protecting shelter centers while also preventing hoarding and monitoring prices and borders.



From September 23 to October 18, 2024, the General Security recorded the entry of 335,948 Syrian citizens and 135,181 Lebanese citizens into Syria.



The Government Emergency Committee receives and distributes international aid to displaced individuals through a clear and transparent process across the provinces.



Moreover, the Higher Relief Committee announced that the Pakistani Ambassador delivered a shipment of aid on Friday at the Biel exhibition center, which includes 90 tons of humanitarian and relief supplies.



The Minister of Health also stated that 233 primary healthcare centers serve 788 shelters, distributing 1.6 million medicine packages.