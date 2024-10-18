Lebanon's 22nd report issued on Israeli aggressions, casualties, and humanitarian response

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s 22nd report issued on Israeli aggressions, casualties, and humanitarian response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's 22nd report issued on Israeli aggressions, casualties, and humanitarian response

The Coordinator of the Government Emergency Committee, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, issued Friday the 22nd emergency report regarding Israeli aggressions against Lebanon and the current situation.

The statement said, "Over the past 24 hours, 87 airstrikes have been recorded in various areas of Lebanon, primarily in the south and Nabatieh, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the aggression to 10,333."

The Ministry of Health has reported the casualties from the past 24 hours, with six killed and 69 injuries recorded, raising the total since the onset of the events to 2,418 killed and 11,336 injured.  

The report detailed that "To date, 1,098 centers have been opened to receive displaced individuals, of which 902 centers have reached their maximum capacity. The displacement continues, with the total number of displaced individuals reaching 191,501 (44,646 families) in shelters." 

The highest percentage of displaced individuals has been recorded in Mount Lebanon and Beirut; however, the estimated number of displaced is likely much higher.  

Furthermore, the statement clarified that all security services work to maintain safety and assist displaced individuals by distributing found funds and protecting shelter centers while also preventing hoarding and monitoring prices and borders.  

From September 23 to October 18, 2024, the General Security recorded the entry of 335,948 Syrian citizens and 135,181 Lebanese citizens into Syria.  

The Government Emergency Committee receives and distributes international aid to displaced individuals through a clear and transparent process across the provinces.  

Moreover, the Higher Relief Committee announced that the Pakistani Ambassador delivered a shipment of aid on Friday at the Biel exhibition center, which includes 90 tons of humanitarian and relief supplies.  

The Minister of Health also stated that 233 primary healthcare centers serve 788 shelters, distributing 1.6 million medicine packages.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Aggression

Nasser Yassin

Environment Minister

Death Toll

Injuries

Humanitarian Response

Aid

LBCI Next
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

27,000 displaced by Israeli strikes, humanitarian aid efforts underway: Lebanon's environment minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Latest Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon's death toll to over 2,400

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Lebanon's state media reports injuries in Tayr Debba following Israeli airstrike, drones active over Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:59

Israeli officials say no intention to keep forces in Lebanon after military drill, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:31

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:13

Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Middle East News
15:50

Israeli army says intercepts 'aerial target' approaching from Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
World News
17:27

US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
16:31

Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More