Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 16:49
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
Hezbollah announced a series of successful military operations against Israeli forces.
They reported targeting a Merkava tank near the Al-Abad site with a guided missile, resulting in the tank's destruction and casualties among its crew, including both fatalities and injuries.
Additionally, the group stated that it launched several advanced missiles at the Kiryat Eliezer site, which serves as the main air defense base west of Haifa.
Furthermore, Hezbollah claimed that they conducted an operation launching several drones targeted at the Nashrim base located southeast of Haifa.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Attacks
Israel
Military
Targets
