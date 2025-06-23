Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog: IRNA

Middle East News
23-06-2025 | 07:34
High views
Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog: IRNA
Iran's parliament looking to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog: IRNA

A parliamentary bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog is under consideration, Ruhollah Motefakerzadeh, a member of parliament's presidium said Monday according to state media.

Iranian media also reported Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf saying: "We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behavior of this international organization."

Qalibaf added Tehran was not looking to develop nuclear weapons.

"The world clearly saw that the Atomic Energy Agency has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has become a political tool," he added.


Reuters
 

