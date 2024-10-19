Four people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential apartment in the town of Baaloul in Western Bekaa, according to the National News Agency (NNA).



However, the Israeli airstrike also targeted Sohmor in Bekaa. Among the victims is the mayor of Sohmar, Haidar Shahla.



Several others were injured in the attack, and rescue operations are still ongoing as authorities search for missing individuals trapped under the rubble.