Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
19-06-2026 | 02:40
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Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
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Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, June 19, 2026, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline decreased by LBP 38,000 per tank, while diesel dropped by LBP 41,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,312,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,330,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,964,000
* Gas: LBP 1,224,000

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Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
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