Toll update: 2,448 killed and 11,471 others injured in Israeli strikes since start of war

Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 11:24
High views
LBCI
0min
Toll update: 2,448 killed and 11,471 others injured in Israeli strikes since start of war

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement that the total number of people killed by Israeli strikes has reached 2,448, with 11,471 others injured since the beginning of the war.

Over the past two days, 36 people have been killed and 204 injured as the violence continues.

In a recent update, the Health Ministry confirmed that four people were killed and 13 others injured in an airstrike on the town of Baaloul in Western Bekaa.

Toll

Update

Killed

Injured

Israeli

Strikes

War

Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
Related Articles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Updated toll: Israeli strikes killed 100, injuring over 400 in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

2,367 killed and 11,088 injured in Lebanon by Israeli aggression since start of war: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
14:14

G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Lebanon: Over 191,000 displaced as Israel continues its attacks

LBCI
World News
13:08

Austin says: The US wants Israel to reduce its strikes on Beirut and its surroundings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman

LBCI
World News
2024-08-29

French media: Lawyer for Telegram boss Durov dismisses allegations as absurd

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

US says Israel ground operation in Lebanon does not appear 'imminent'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near Kfarkela and Odaisseh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

