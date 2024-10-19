Toll update: 2,448 killed and 11,471 others injured in Israeli strikes since start of war

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement that the total number of people killed by Israeli strikes has reached 2,448, with 11,471 others injured since the beginning of the war.



Over the past two days, 36 people have been killed and 204 injured as the violence continues.



In a recent update, the Health Ministry confirmed that four people were killed and 13 others injured in an airstrike on the town of Baaloul in Western Bekaa.