UNIFIL condemns Israeli army for demolishing UN observation tower in Marwahin

2024-10-20 | 15:26
LBCI
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army for demolishing UN observation tower in Marwahin
0min
UNIFIL condemns Israeli army for demolishing UN observation tower in Marwahin

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement that an Israeli army bulldozer "deliberately demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a U.N. position in Marwahin" earlier on Sunday.

"Yet again, we remind the Israeli army and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times. Yet again, we note that breaching a U.N. position and damaging U.N. assets is a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701," UNIFIL added. 

It noted that the Israeli army repeatedly demanded the peacekeeping mission to vacate its positions along the Blue Line and "has deliberately damaged U.N. positions."

"Despite the pressure being exerted on the mission and our troop-contributing countries, peacekeepers remain in all positions. We will continue to undertake our mandated tasks to monitor and report," UNIFIL affirmed.
 

