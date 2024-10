Beirut's southern suburbs have been hit by almost 11 Israeli airstrikes, according to the National News Agency (NNA).



One of the strikes targeted a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial institution associated with Hezbollah, located near Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The area surrounding the airport also endured heavy bombardment, and light aircraft movement has been reported at the airport amidst the ongoing air raids.



Significant damage has been recorded in multiple locations as airstrikes continue.

مشاهد من الغارات التي استهدفت مناطق الضاحية منذ قليل pic.twitter.com/42wDp4NlIi — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 20, 2024