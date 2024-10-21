Israeli military claims striking short-range missile launchers and Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

The Israeli army said Monday that its air force conducted strikes on short-range missile launchers in southern Lebanon. These launchers were reportedly aimed at towns in northern Israel.



In addition, the Israeli army claimed it targeted military structures used by Hezbollah in multiple locations throughout southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army also said that its Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Lebanon. The missile was aimed at the Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Wadi Ara regions.