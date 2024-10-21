US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

2024-10-21 | 07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
6min
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

Following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein expressed deep concern over the escalation between Lebanon and Israel. 

He noted that despite his repeated visits to Lebanon, efforts to contain the situation have failed. Hochstein warned months ago about the need for a resolution, stressing that the ongoing conflict is now beyond control. 

"Over the past year, we cautioned about the urgency of the situation. A resolution was possible, but it was rejected, and now the situation has escalated out of control, as we feared it could."

Hochstein emphasized that tying Lebanon's fate to other regional conflicts is detrimental to the Lebanese people. 

"We need an agreement that implements U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and ensures that this conflict is the last for many generations. Resolution 1701 successfully ended the war in 2006, but we must be honest—its lack of implementation over the years contributed to the conflict we are in today," he stated.

He stressed that the situation must change, "because simply committing to 1701 is not enough."

Hochstein further said, "I’m back in Beirut today for discussions with the Government of Lebanon, the Lebanese Armed Forces, political leaders, and frankly, anyone else who is willing and able to play a critical role in setting Lebanon on a new course of strength, security, stability, and, ultimately, economic prosperity."

In addition, he noted that he had a very constructive meeting with Speaker Berri, and he thank him for the detailed conversation.

"Our goal is a comprehensive agreement that fully implements U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701."

Moreover, he indicated that the Government of Lebanon and all its leaders will need the world’s support, and the United States and its partners are committed to providing that support. 

"Lebanon’s government can and should serve all the people of Lebanon, but to do so effectively, it must prioritize its people’s needs. The world will stand by Lebanon and its leaders if they make the brave and difficult choices required at this moment for the benefit of all Lebanese citizens." 

He continued by saying, "We are committed to the Lebanese people and to Lebanon’s future. That is what I am here to discuss today. May God help and protect the innocent people of this region. We are committed to resolving this conflict based on Resolution 1701—that is what the solution must look like. To achieve that, we must ensure that all parties involved understand that 1701 will be implemented."

"As I said earlier, no one can look at the past 18 years and claim that anything was done to implement 1701. We need to put measures in place that give the people of Lebanon, the people of the region, and Lebanon’s supporters confidence that things will be different this time," he pointed out.

Hochstein said that he is in Beirut to have that conversation. "Resolution 1701 is what it is, and it will be the foundation for ending this conflict."

"We need to give the governments of Lebanon and Israel, the people on both sides of the border, and the international community the confidence to support Lebanon," he added.

Regarding the economy, the envoy stressed that "at the end of this devastation that Lebanon is currently facing, there will need to be reconstruction and economic rebuilding."

"The international community is committed to supporting this, and the United States is committed as well. We will need to support the Lebanese Armed Forces, which will be a critical component of the cessation of hostilities and the resolution of this conflict. They will need the international community’s help to protect Lebanon’s borders, ports, and all parts of the country."

However, the U.S. envoy clarified that "for the U.S. and the rest of the world that will come in to support Lebanon’s economic and military efforts, we need to be assured that this won’t lead to another round of conflict in a month, a year, or two years."

"This is why a mere public commitment to 1701 is not enough. We need to work on not just updating 1701 but ensuring that practical measures are put in place."

The United States wants to end this conflict as soon as possible as he explained that this is what President Biden wants.

He also indicated that "We are working with the Government of Lebanon, the State of Lebanon, and the Government of Israel to find a formula that will bring a lasting end to this conflict—one that puts in place mechanisms ensuring that this conflict doesn’t start again next week, next month, or next year, but rather allows everyone to move forward into a new era of prosperity."

"Regarding the Axios report, I will not comment on various media reports about different parties’ negotiating tactics or initial positions. We will have substantive conversations with the Government of Lebanon and the Government of Israel about how best to achieve a cessation of hostilities and end this conflict. As I said before, I will try to keep these negotiations private and not debate them in public," he concluded.
 

