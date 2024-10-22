Tenth Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 06:45
High views
Tenth Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for Lebanon
Tenth Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for Lebanon

The tenth relief plane from Saudi Arabia, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived at Beirut's Airport. 

The plane carried essential relief supplies, including food, shelter materials, medical supplies, and baby formula. This effort is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian support for the Lebanese people during times of crisis and hardship.

