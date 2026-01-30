Lebanon Cabinet approves transfer of convicted Syrians to Syria

30-01-2026 | 09:36
Lebanon Cabinet approves transfer of convicted Syrians to Syria
0min
Lebanon Cabinet approves transfer of convicted Syrians to Syria

Lebanon’s Cabinet approved an agreement to transfer a number of convicted Syrian prisoners from Lebanon to Syria, adopting the deal as submitted and without amendments.

