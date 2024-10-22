MP Gebran Bassil stated in an interview with Al-Hadath that the current war began with Hezbollah's attack on Israel. He clarified that the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) is not in an alliance with Hezbollah at this time.



Bassil also criticized Hezbollah, saying it made a mistake by prioritizing Shiite unity over national unity in Lebanon, which now faces the risk of division.



He said that "the Army Commander does not have a plan for Lebanon and does not unite the Lebanese," adding that he proposed several candidates for the presidency to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.