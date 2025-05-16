Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-05-2025 | 03:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that 50 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory since midnight.

"The number of martyrs killed in Israeli shelling targeting civilian homes in the northern Gaza Strip between midnight and early this morning has risen to 50... Our teams are still working in those areas," civil defense official Mohammed al-Mughayyir told AFP.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Attacks

LBCI Next
Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza
Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04

Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-03

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-07

Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:12

Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Ceasefire or escalation? Trump’s peace plan meets Israeli resistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:42

HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-15

Israeli military strikes kill scores in Gaza, medics say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More