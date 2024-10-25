UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

UNIFIL peacekeeping forces have withdrawn from an observation post in Dhayra, South Lebanon, following gunfire from Israeli troops, according to a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



The incident comes after rising tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, with frequent Israeli attacks on U.N. peacekeepers occurring in recent weeks.



UNIFIL, tasked with maintaining peace along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel under U.N. Resolution 1701, has been coordinating efforts to prevent escalations in the area.

