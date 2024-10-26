Opposition MPs demand sovereignty, swift presidential election in UN meeting

A delegation from Lebanon’s opposition forces, including MPs Fouad Makhzoumi, Michel Moawad, Salim Sayegh, and Michel Douaihy, met with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss the country’s political crisis and ongoing regional tensions.



During the meeting, the MPs emphasized the need to end hostilities and enforce international resolutions, specifically UN Resolution 1701 and related measures, including Resolutions 1559 and 1680.



They also called for full adherence to the Taif Agreement, which serves as the foundation for Lebanon’s constitutional framework supporting state sovereignty.



The delegation highlighted the importance of the Lebanese government reclaiming full control over weapons and strategic decision-making, advocating for the deployment of the Lebanese army along the Blue Line and borders.



The MPs urged a swift presidential election, stressing that the process should remain independent of other political issues.



According to the delegation, restoring stability and security in Lebanon requires legitimate leadership, from a president to a government with parliamentary confidence and effective institutions.