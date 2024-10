Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli military, said its forces "eliminated a Hezbollah air defense cell and struck several Hezbollah facilities" in Beirut’s southern suburbs in a series of coordinated airstrikes.According to Adraee, an Israeli Air Force aircraft "targeted and eliminated a Hezbollah air defense cell on Friday in a rapid-response operation." The cell, he said, had launched a missile at a military drone in the Kfar Fila area, north of the Litani River, but the drone was not damaged.He stated that overnight, Israeli fighter jets conducted precision strikes on Hezbollah sites identified through intelligence."The targets included a weapons production site, an intelligence headquarters, and Hezbollah intelligence-gathering facilities located in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a densely populated civilian area," he said.Furthermore, Adraee claimed Hezbollah places its facilities within civilian buildings, using the local population as "human shields."The Israeli army reportedly issued advance warnings "to reduce civilian casualties" in the targeted areas before the strikes.