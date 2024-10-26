Lebanon state media reports fatal drone strike in Majdel Selm amid explosions in Kfarkela and Odaisseh

2024-10-26 | 10:06
Lebanon state media reports fatal drone strike in Majdel Selm amid explosions in Kfarkela and Odaisseh
Lebanon state media reports fatal drone strike in Majdel Selm amid explosions in Kfarkela and Odaisseh

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported Saturday that a drone strike targeted a motorcycle in Majdel Selm, in the country's south, adding that one person was killed. 

In a separate report, it stated that loud explosions in Kfarkela and Odaisseh were heard across the southern region.
 

