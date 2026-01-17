Syria Kurds say president's decree on language, nationality falls short

17-01-2026
Syria Kurds say president&#39;s decree on language, nationality falls short
Syria Kurds say president's decree on language, nationality falls short

Syria's Kurds on Saturday said a presidential decree recognizing the minority's rights and making Kurdish an official language was a first step, but fell short of their expectations.

In a statement, the Kurdish administration in Syria's north and northeast said the decree issued by President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday was "a first step, however it does not satisfy the aspirations and hopes of the Syrian people."

It added that "rights are not protected by temporary decrees, but... through permanent constitutions that express the will of the people and all components" of society.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Kurds

President

Decree

Nationality

US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
Syrian army says takes over Kurdish-held town east of Aleppo
