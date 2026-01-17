Syria's Kurds on Saturday said a presidential decree recognizing the minority's rights and making Kurdish an official language was a first step, but fell short of their expectations.



In a statement, the Kurdish administration in Syria's north and northeast said the decree issued by President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday was "a first step, however it does not satisfy the aspirations and hopes of the Syrian people."



It added that "rights are not protected by temporary decrees, but... through permanent constitutions that express the will of the people and all components" of society.





AFP