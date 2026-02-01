President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain

Lebanon News
01-02-2026 | 11:34
High views
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain
2min
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at Torrejón Military Airport in Madrid at 5 p.m. Beirut time (4 p.m. in Spain) for a two-day working visit. 

During his stay, he will meet King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and several agreements are expected to be signed.

President Aoun is accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Lebanese Ambassador to Spain Hani Chemaitelly, and an official delegation.

Upon arrival, Aoun said the visit reflects “the deep, fraternal ties between our countries,” noting Lebanon and Spain share long-standing relations based on mutual respect, common interests, and shared human values.

He expressed gratitude for Spain’s support of Lebanon in regional and international forums, including its contribution to UNIFIL since 2006, and for backing the Lebanese Army through direct funding, training programs, and logistical support.

Aoun highlighted Lebanon’s inclusion as a priority country in Spain’s 2024–2027 cooperation plan, with funding for key health and cultural projects, and said the visit aims to boost economic cooperation, increase Spanish investment, and expand Lebanese exports. 

He also emphasized strengthening cultural ties, including Lebanese students in Madrid and Spanish cultural centers in Beirut, Tripoli, and Jounieh.

He noted shared values between the two countries, including promoting interfaith dialogue, multiculturalism, coexistence, adherence to international and humanitarian law, and prioritizing dialogue over conflict.

Finally, Aoun said talks with the King and Prime Minister would seek Spain’s support within the EU to push for strict measures on Israel to comply with the ceasefire agreement and fully implement U.N. Resolution 1701.

