Toll rises to eight people killed in Israeli strike on Sidon's Haret Saida: Health Ministry

2024-10-27 | 09:01
Toll rises to eight people killed in Israeli strike on Sidon&#39;s Haret Saida: Health Ministry
Toll rises to eight people killed in Israeli strike on Sidon's Haret Saida: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry confirmed an increase in the death toll from the Israeli airstrike on Sidon's Haret Saida, with eight people killed and at least 25 others injured. 

It was also reported that a child was killed among the eight victims as rescue efforts continued in the area.

