FM Rajji calls UAE counterpart in solidarity, receives message of support from European Union
Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 10:54
FM Rajji calls UAE counterpart in solidarity, receives message of support from European Union
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji held a phone call with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he conveyed Lebanon’s strong condemnation of the attacks targeting the sovereignty and security of the United Arab Emirates.
Rajji affirmed that Lebanon stands fully alongside its Emirati brothers, just as the UAE has consistently stood by Lebanon.
He also stressed that Lebanon is placing all its modest capabilities at the service of the friendly Emirati people.
For his part, the UAE minister expressed concern about the situation in Lebanon and inquired about the latest developments, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to help restore stability to Lebanese territory.
Rajji also received a message from the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean and the Gulf, Dubravka Šuica, who expressed her full solidarity with Lebanon and wished the country success in overcoming its current challenges, as it has overcome difficult crises in the past.
She stressed the importance of deepening the partnership between the European Union and Lebanon under the current circumstances.
In addition, Rajji received a solidarity call from Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.
