UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported

2024-10-27 | 12:53
UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre&#39;s Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported
UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported

The UNRWA office in Lebanon has clarified that its school in Borj El Chmali in Tyre district was not directly targeted or hit, and no injuries have been confirmed within the facility.  

In a statement, UNRWA announced, "We will provide further updates as soon as the situation allows for a safe assessment." 

