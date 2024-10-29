UNIFIL affirms continued operations in South Lebanon amid challenges

On Tuesday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has announced that its peacekeepers are maintaining their positions in southern Lebanon and are continuing operational activities tailored to the current situation.



In a statement shared on social media platform X, UNIFIL emphasized that supply convoys and personnel rotations in and out of Lebanon are proceeding as usual despite ongoing regional challenges.

Peacekeepers remain in all our positions in south Lebanon and continue operational activities, adapted to the current situation. Supply convoys and rotations of contingents in and out of Lebanon continue as normal, despite the challenges. pic.twitter.com/fX79YqXtlW — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 29, 2024