UNIFIL affirms continued operations in South Lebanon amid challenges

Peacekeepers remain in all our positions in south Lebanon and continue operational activities, adapted to the current situation. Supply convoys and rotations of contingents in and out of Lebanon continue as normal, despite the challenges. pic.twitter.com/fX79YqXtlW
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 29, 2024
Peacekeepers remain in all our positions in south Lebanon and continue operational activities, adapted to the current situation. Supply convoys and rotations of contingents in and out of Lebanon continue as normal, despite the challenges. pic.twitter.com/fX79YqXtlW