Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District

The Lebanese Red Cross announced in a statement on Tuesday that following the targeting of the town of Byout El Saiyad in the Tyre District at 7:20 a.m., its teams coordinated with UNIFIL to secure a safe passage to the area to assist the injured.



However, upon their arrival in the town, a rocket fell nearby, damaging two ambulances.



The paramedics returned to their center, and none of them were harmed.