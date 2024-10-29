Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District

2024-10-29 | 03:42
Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District
Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District

The Lebanese Red Cross announced in a statement on Tuesday that following the targeting of the town of Byout El Saiyad in the Tyre District at 7:20 a.m., its teams coordinated with UNIFIL to secure a safe passage to the area to assist the injured. 

However, upon their arrival in the town, a rocket fell nearby, damaging two ambulances. 

The paramedics returned to their center, and none of them were harmed.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Red Cross

Ambulances

Rocket

Tyre

Byout El Saiyad

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
Lebanese Army announces detonation of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
