Qatar says its output at gas field shared with Iran is steady, following Israeli strike

Qatar said on Tuesday its gas production at the South Pars field is steady and supply is proceeding normally, after the world's largest gas field was struck by Israel on Saturday, prompting Iran to partially suspend its production.



Qatar, the world's third biggest liquefied natural gas exporter after the U.S. and Australia, shares the South Pars gas field with Iran.



Iran partially suspended production at the field after an Israeli strike caused a fire on Saturday.



"So far, gas supplies are proceeding normally. However, the ill-advised targeting raises concerns for everyone regarding gas supplies," Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.



"This is a reckless move... The companies operating in the fields are international, and there is a global presence, especially in the North Field," he said during a weekly press briefing in Doha.





Reuters