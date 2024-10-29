News
Israeli airstrikes hit Khiam amid ground sweep, NNA reports
Lebanon's official National News Agency stated Tuesday that two Israeli airstrikes targeted Khiam, a town in southern Lebanon.
The report also confirmed that the Israeli army is carrying out a sweeping operation in the area, deploying heavy and medium machine gunfire.
This follows reports of the Israeli army entering the Wata Khiam neighborhood, where communication has reportedly been lost with several families.
