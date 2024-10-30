Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 05:05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

Israel targeted a van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya, on Wednesday.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Dahr el-Wahech

Aaraya

Lebanon

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
