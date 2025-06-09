News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-06-2025 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Israeli forces have taken command of a charity vessel that had tried to break a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and the boat with its crew of 12 including activist Greta Thunberg is now heading to a port in Israel, officials said on Sunday.
The British-flagged yacht Madleen, which is operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was aiming to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza later on Monday and raise international awareness of the humanitarian crisis there.
However, the boat was boarded during the night before it could reach shore, the FFC said on its Telegram account. The Israeli Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it was under Israeli control.
"The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on X.
All passengers were safe and unharmed, the ministry later added. "They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over."
Among the 12-strong crew are Swedish climate campaigner Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Forces
Gaza
Aid
Boat
Greta Thunberg
Ministry
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
0
Middle East News
04:50
Turkey slams Israel for intercepting Gaza-bound aid boat
Middle East News
04:50
Turkey slams Israel for intercepting Gaza-bound aid boat
0
Middle East News
03:57
Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'
Middle East News
03:57
Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12
Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12
Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Israeli military kills four near aid distribution site in Gaza: Medics
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Israeli military kills four near aid distribution site in Gaza: Medics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:53
Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings
Lebanon News
13:53
Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Kfar Dounine–Chehabiyeh road in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night
7
Lebanon News
12:39
Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity
Lebanon News
12:39
Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity
8
World News
09:29
Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP
World News
09:29
Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More