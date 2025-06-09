Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-06-2025 | 02:26
High views
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry

Israeli forces have taken command of a charity vessel that had tried to break a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and the boat with its crew of 12 including activist Greta Thunberg is now heading to a port in Israel, officials said on Sunday.

The British-flagged yacht Madleen, which is operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was aiming to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza later on Monday and raise international awareness of the humanitarian crisis there.

However, the boat was boarded during the night before it could reach shore, the FFC said on its Telegram account. The Israeli Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it was under Israeli control.

"The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on X.

All passengers were safe and unharmed, the ministry later added. "They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over."

Among the 12-strong crew are Swedish climate campaigner Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.


Reuters
 
