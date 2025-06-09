Former Lebanese President Suleiman hosts dinner honoring President Joseph Aoun

09-06-2025 | 02:39
Former Lebanese President Suleiman hosts dinner honoring President Joseph Aoun
2min
Former Lebanese President Suleiman hosts dinner honoring President Joseph Aoun

Former Lebanese President Michel Suleiman and his wife, Wafaa, hosted a dinner at their residence in Yarze in honor of President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Neemat Aoun.

The gathering was attended by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his wife, Randa Berri; Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his wife, Sahar Baasiri Salam, among other prominent figures.

Discussions during the evening centered on pressing national issues and the current regional and international perspectives on developments in Lebanon and the surrounding area.

Attendees emphasized the need to increase pressure and demands for Israel to withdraw from occupied positions and to cease its repeated violations and aggressions, in line with the agreement brokered by the United States and under the supervision of the ceasefire committee.

President Suleiman extended Eid al-Adha greetings to those present and all Lebanese, expressing hope that President Aoun would succeed in his efforts to advance Lebanon in line with his inaugural speech. He also voiced support for the goal of consolidating weapons under the sole authority of the state, in coordination with all constitutional institutions, for the benefit of Lebanon and its people.

