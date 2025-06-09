Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



This was the scene in Los Angeles over the weekend: cars burning, streets blocked, rubber bullets fired at protesters, and a journalist hit live on air.



It did not happen suddenly. It began Friday when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out surprise raids on several stores and residential areas, arresting dozens — mostly Latino immigrants.



As night fell, people took to the streets. Their anger was not only over the arrests but also against what they described as discriminatory policies that have affected them for years.



The escalation peaked Saturday evening when President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles.



Heavily armed forces, supported by armored vehicles and riot gear, spread around federal buildings and road exits.



The city’s mayor, Karen Bass, criticized the move, saying the chaos was caused by the administration.



As the city tries to recover from the shock of the raids and the dust of clashes, tensions remain high. The situation is open to all possibilities. In Los Angeles — a city where one-third of residents are immigrants — this crisis is not just a passing moment but a warning of what could be a new chapter in America’s struggle over identity and borders.