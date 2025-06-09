As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli officials have described the international forces operating in southern Lebanon as ineffective, as the Israeli lobby, in coordination with Washington, pushes within the United Nations not to renew the mandate of these forces, according to security officials.



According to a security report, Israel’s view of the international forces has shifted. It no longer believes their presence in southern Lebanon is preferable to their absence, especially since, in Israel’s view, these forces have failed to deter Hezbollah’s strength.



Reports also note that indirect coordination — conducted through countries allied with Tel Aviv — with the army has proven effective. The actions of the Lebanese army on the ground have become more significant than what the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) can deliver.



Israeli officials concluded in internal discussions and security assessments that the combination of security concerns and political interests now leans toward joining the U.S. position, which opposes renewing the mandate — or at least calls for expanding UNIFIL’s powers.



More importantly, according to a senior security official, current deliberations are focusing on how to restore full freedom of action for Israel to protect its northern border.



The official warned that even if UNIFIL’s mission is terminated, Israel will not abandon the northern front, and the Israeli military is prepared for any scenario.



Through indirect cooperation with the Lebanese army and with intelligence and technological capabilities, Israel will be able to effectively respond to growing threats along the border.



This evolving Israeli stance toward both UNIFIL and the Lebanese army raises questions about the credibility of Israel’s earlier claims that the Lebanese army was incapable of fulfilling its duties — a position that now appears inconsistent unless Tel Aviv seeks to drive a wedge between the army and Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon.