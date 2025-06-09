With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, no meaningful progress has been made on reconstruction.



Lebanon had been awaiting the World Bank’s approval of a $250 million loan on June 12, but reports now suggest the discussion of the loan may be postponed indefinitely.



If the delay carries a message, it is a familiar one: no funds will be released without Lebanon fulfilling its promises.



Still, the government remains determined to secure the funding needed for reconstruction, which is expected to come from donor countries and international agencies.



The prime minister’s office has scheduled a donor conference for Tuesday at the Grand Serail to announce that the first step in the process will be the $250 million loan.



The loan is earmarked for debris removal and road and infrastructure repairs, mostly in densely populated areas—not in the heavily damaged front-line villages of southern Lebanon.



According to government sources, Lebanon plans to ask donors to help increase the loan amount—first to $450 million, and eventually to $1 billion. The government also intends to present an outline of the overall reconstruction plan.



The prime minister’s office is banking on some positive developments, including key appointments at the Council for Development and Reconstruction, which will oversee the execution of the projects.



Government sources have described the conference as exploratory, aiming to gauge the intentions of donor countries, particularly Gulf states and Arab funds.



However, the most that can be expected, according to the sources, are promises of funding contingent on the continued implementation of reforms and concrete steps to ensure stability in Lebanon—especially the disarmament of Hezbollah.