Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha on June 6

Middle East News
27-05-2025 | 13:40
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha on June 6
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha on June 6

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. As a result, Eid al-Adha will be observed on Friday, June 6, with the Day of Arafah on Thursday, June 5.

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Eid al-Adha

Islam

