Emergency response needed as thousands displaced to Deir Al-Ahmar amid evacuations from Baalbek

On Thursday, the President of the Union of Municipalities in Deir Al-Ahmar told LBCI that "tens of thousands were displaced to Deir Al-Ahmar yesterday."



This influx followed a significant evacuation of residents from Baalbek and nearby villages, who fled their homes in response to Israel's army evacuation warning.



He urged governmental authorities and humanitarian organizations to implement an emergency plan and collaborate efforts to secure essential supplies, particularly fuel and blankets.