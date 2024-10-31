News
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war
2024-10-31 | 15:55
Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, killed 45 people and wounded another 110.
This brings the total casualty count since the beginning of the war to 2,867 people killed and 13,047 injured.
