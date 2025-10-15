LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus

Sources told LBCI that continuous Israeli violations of the agreement were discussed in a meeting held in the absence of Morgan Ortagus.



The Lebanese side presented records of violations and attacks, including assassinations, threats, and strikes such as those targeting Msayleh, as well as the ongoing Israeli occupation of the five points and its expansion in their vicinity.



The UNIFIL representative also noted Israel’s attack on one of its facilities, while the Israeli side showed complete indifference, justifying its breach of the agreement by citing Lebanon’s failure to implement the decision to withdraw Hezbollah’s weapons.