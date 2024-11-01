Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. General Aroldo Lázaro the latest developments following Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon, particularly in UNIFIL's area of operations south of the Litani River, where the peacekeeping forces' positions have been subject to attacks.



Berri praised the "sacrifices, resilience, and steadfastness" of the peacekeeping forces in maintaining their positions in the face of Israeli targeting.



He noted that "since at least last September, Israel has missed multiple concrete opportunities to achieve a ceasefire, implement Resolution 1701, and restore calm along the border, allowing for the return of displaced persons."



Berri also provided the UNIFIL commander with a detailed explanation of the agreement reached with the U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire and implement Resolution 1701.



He affirmed Lebanon's "commitment to implementing Resolution 1701, as it is the sole option for achieving security and stability in the region."