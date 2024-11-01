UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'

2024-11-01 | 10:03
UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites &#39;in deep peril&#39;
UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'

The U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon on Friday said the country's cultural heritage was being endangered by Israeli strikes on the ancient Lebanese cities of Tyre and Baalbek, home to UNESCO-designated Roman ruins.

"Ancient Phoenician cities steeped in history are in deep peril of being left in ruins," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said in a social media post, adding that "Lebanon's cultural heritage must not become yet another casualty in this devastating conflict."

AFP
 

